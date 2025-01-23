A man has died following a collision in Lydney this morning (Thursday January 23).
Police were called by the ambulance service at around 6am with a report a Zontes ZT125-U motorcycle had collided with a stationary lorry on Harbour Road.
Emergency services attended and despite their best efforts the motorcyclist, a 44-year-old man who lived in the Fores was pronounced dead at the scene.
His next of kin and the coroner have been informed. His family will be supported by a specially trained officer.
A collision investigation has taken place and the road closure has been lifted.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage and has not yet spoken to police, is asked to make contact.
Officers will be making CCTV enquiries with local businesses in the area but anyone else with relevant CCTV footage is asked to come forward.
Information can be provided to police online by completing the following form and quoting incident 46 of 23 January: https://www.gloucestershire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/