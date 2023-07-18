A 53 year-old man was taken to hospital with "serious injuries" following a crash between a car and a motorbike in Chepstow this morning (Tuesday, July 18).
Morning traffic ground to a halt for the second day running while emergency services dealt with the aftermath of the crash, which happened outside Larkfield Garage at around 5.30am.
Gwent Police arrived at the scene on Newport Road, which links the town with High Beech Roundabout and the Severn bridges, at around 6am and closed the road in both directions, while the fire and ambulance services also attended.
Police said the rider of the motorbike sustained "serious, but not life-threatening" injuries.
The motorbike was seen lying on its side and cordoned off on the pavement opposite the garage by passers by.
Diversions were in place through Bulwark and up toward Chepstow Racecourse while the incident was dealt with, before traffic was allowed through again at around 8am.
A statement from Gwent Police at 10am said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision at around 5.30am in Newport Road, Chepstow on Tuesday 18 July.
"Officers attended, along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service and South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.
"The collision involved a motorbike and a car.
"The rider, a 53-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.
"The road has now reopened."