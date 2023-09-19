According to a Hereford Times poll from September 13, a significant portion of the readership opposes the change. Of about 400 votes cast by midday, 270 rejected the new speed limit, compared to 125 who supported it. One reader described the initiative as a “stupid idea”, noting, “it may cause fewer injuries but will result in more accidents as people will constantly be checking their speedometers.” Bunkerhill expressed strong disapproval, emphasising the rarity of pedestrian fatalities in Herefordshire. Conversely, Stevey Steve and Stan Laurel advocated for the speed reduction, citing concerns about reckless driving and the potential for reduced pollution.