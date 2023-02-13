West Mercia Police have recently received reports of privately owned e-scooters being used on public roads and pavements, which is illegal and can lead to serious consequences for those involved.
According to the Road Traffic Act 1988, e-scooters are classified as motor vehicles and are therefore subject to the same rules and regulations that apply to cars and motorcycles. This includes the requirement for a valid license, insurance, and tax.
However, it is currently not possible for e-scooters to obtain insurance, making their use on the road or in public spaces illegal. If caught, private e-scooters can be seized by the police under Section 165 of the Road Traffic Act 1988 for lacking insurance.
The use of e-scooters also carries potential legal consequences in the event of causing harm to another person while riding. Incidents involving e-scooters will be investigated with the same severity as those involving cars or motorcycles.
West Mercia Police advise anyone considering purchasing an e-scooter to seek information on its proper use and regulations from the retailer. Retailers are also required to inform customers of the legal restrictions on e-scooter use.
In light of these findings, West Mercia Police urge the public to be mindful of the rules and regulations surrounding e-scooter use to avoid any potential legal consequences.