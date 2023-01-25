Racing power couple John and Anne Cole have been celebrated for their achievents in sporting trials.
Ross and District Motor Club members John and Anne Cole from Coleford have won several awards at the annual presentation dinner at Tortworth Court Hotel. They received a substantial number of trophies for their elite performance in their sporting trials car.
John and his passenger—also known as a bouncer—Anne competed in the 2022 British Trial and Rally Drivers Championship on nineteen occasions. John managed to win his class on thirteen events and was on the podium for the remainder. He traveled thousands of miles over the year as the events are staged from Cornwall to central Scotland.
As a result of their success, John and Anne were invited to compete in the Blue Ribbon Gold Star event at Frocester—near Gloucester—on January 21. This is an invitation only event, with drivers from the Northern Ireland Championship, the South West Championship, and more than forty national drivers.
The couple came third in their class, an excellent result. Anne continued their success by winning the closely fought battle for the most successful passenger in the national championship, she received the Render Trophy for the most passenger points won over all of the events in 2022.
John and Anne have now prepared their car for the next season when they intend to achieve even more success in the 2022 season.