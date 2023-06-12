Richard’s Jaguar, having been meticulously restored to its original grandeur, echoed his deep-rooted passion and affinity for the automobile. It had passed through several hands before returning to Richard. Its previous stint with him was cut short, as he had to part ways with it temporarily for someone else to enjoy its magnificence. Yet, the reacquisition of the vehicle heralded not just a simple wash and brush-up, but a journey of rediscovery. The car underwent serious restoration, fixing structural issues and adding a polished finish to its allure. The work carried out on it was half orchestrated by Richard himself, truly embodying his dedication and love for the car.