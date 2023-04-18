As Vanessa prepares for the challenging Morocco Desert Challenge race in the African desert, she also shares her experiences, adventures, and behind-the-scenes insights on her social media channels @thegirlonabike and her website www.thegirlonabike.com. Her partnership with Bowler Motors and foray into car racing is a remarkable story for motorsports enthusiasts, serving as a testament to the opportunities available for passionate and determined individuals looking to make their mark in the world of racing.