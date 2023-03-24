The Wye Valley Transport Interest Group (WVTIG), a local organisation dedicated to the discussion and appreciation of all aspects of transport, has unveiled its engaging program of talks for 2023. The group, which has around 20 members, meets on the last Tuesday of each month at 7:30 PM at the Conservative Club on The Avenue in Ross-on-Wye.
Non-members are welcome to attend these fascinating talks, with a £5 charge to cover room and speaker expenses. The 2023 lineup promises a wide range of topics, from the history of funeral trains to the thrilling Paris-Dakar race, appealing to anyone with an interest in transport.
The full program for 2023 includes:
April 25: "Funeral Trains" by Nicolas Wheatley
May 23: "Do You Remember Adelstrop?" by Tony Conder
June 27: "Maine Trains" by Alan Keef
July 25: "Merchant Navy from 1879 to Present Day" by John Harbord
August: No Meeting
September 26: "Horse-drawn Tramways of the Wye Valley" by Heather Hurley
October 24: "Paris-Dakar Race" by Jim Willett
November 28: "Pictures and Stories – Members' Evening"
December: No Meeting
In addition to these monthly talks, the group may also announce other events throughout the year. All meetings take place at 7:30pm on the fourth Tuesday of the month (except August and December) at The Ross-on-Wye Conservative Club, Hillsborough House, The Avenue, Ross-on-Wye, HR9 5AW.
Both members and non-members are welcome to attend the meetings, making it a perfect opportunity for anyone with an interest in transport to learn and engage with like-minded enthusiasts. For further information or to inquire about membership, interested parties can contact the WVTIG at [email protected].