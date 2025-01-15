Forest MP Matt Bishop is to stand down as a district councillor.
The Labour MP is one of two councillors for Cinderford East on the Forest Council.
He says he will continue until May so the necessary by-election can take place at the same time as county council vote – should it go ahead – to save money.
Mr Bishop has not been claiming his allowance – which is £5,100 for a year – since being elected to Westminster last July.
He has attended one council meeting out of five since becoming an MP and says being a councillor needs a person’s full focus.
Mr Bishop said: “I currently serve as the district councillor for Cinderford East, but I have made the decision to step down at the upcoming May elections.
“By doing so in May, I can help the council limit the costs of a by-election as there will already be elections going ahead.
“The work of the council is vital and deserves full focus, but as an MP, my priority must be to dedicate my time to my parliamentary duties.
“I believe that additional roles should only be taken on in exceptional circumstances, such as working in critical services like the NHS. Since my election as an MP, I have not and will not claim the councillor allowance I am entitled to.
“It has been a privilege to serve Cinderford East, and I will continue to carry out my duties to the best of my ability until the local elections in May.”