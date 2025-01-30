Traffic bottlenecks on the A48 and A40 have long posed a challenge for residents of the Forest of Dean, driven by outdated infrastructure, limited river crossings, and growing demand on the road network as the local population expands.
To address these issues, Matt Bishop, the Member of Parliament for the Forest of Dean, recently met with Roads Minister Lilian Greenwood and Monmouthshire MP Catherine Fookes on Tuesday 14th February to discuss potential solutions. A key focus of the meeting was the proposal for a new bridge, which could either be a crossing over the River Severn or the River Wye.
Following the meeting, Matt Bishop said: “Traffic congestion in the Forest of Dean has been a long-standing issue. Talks about a Chepstow bypass have been ongoing since the 1980s, but progress has been slow. This issue has been overlooked for far too long, but I am determined to drive change. Minister Lilian Greenwood has shown a willingness to consider our proposals, which is a positive step forward.”
“I want the Forest of Dean to thrive with sustainable growth, better employment opportunities, improved access to education, and enhanced connectivity to the motorway network. I urge the Forest of Dean District Council and Gloucestershire County Council to work with me in finding the best solution for the area.”
In addition to the new bridge proposal, Matt Bishop will write to both Monmouthshire and Gloucestershire County Councils to request an examination of cross-border traffic flows and improvements to rail services between Lydney and Bristol, with more frequent trains through the Severn Tunnel.
Matt Bishop is also addressing the increasing issue of potholes in the Forest of Dean, which pose safety risks, damage vehicles, and disrupt daily life. As part of the Government's nationwide pothole campaign, Gloucestershire County Council will receive £35.3 million in direct funding to tackle potholes across the region.