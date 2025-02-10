They’ve allowed potholes to destroy our roads, ignored the ever deteriorating state of local transport, and failed in children social services and education. A recent report from the National Audit Office showed that children in the Forest of Dean have the highest percentage of Special Educational Needs across the whole of Gloucestershire, yet there is nothing in place to address this locally. They want to delay the elections to avoid facing the consequences, but it’s clear the people of the Forest of Dean and wider Gloucestershire are ready for change. The elections in May give us an opportunity to have that change. The Tories tried to play party politics by stating that the county was ready to become a unitary council and therefore requested the elections to be postponed. This was never truly the case and shows just how desperate they are to cling on.”