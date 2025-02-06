Colourful dragons and paper lanterns were among the decorations on show at a party to see in Chinese New Year in the Forest of Dean.
Learning disabled adults at Hft’s supported living complex at Coalway made items including paper lanterns, decorated plates and painted dragons ready for the special celebration.
Together with support workers they cooked a Chinese feast of Chicken Chow Mein, Crispy Chilli Beef, Szechuan Pork, Egg Fried Rice and salt and pepper potato wedges.
This year is Chinese Year of the Snake and colourful snakes made out of balloons were hung around the building.
The party was finished off with a disco, dancing and singing.
Rhys, one of the men supported, said: “I had a lot of fun and liked the dancing.”
Chinese New Year marks the start of a new zodiac cycle based on the Chinese lunar calendar.
Celebrated by millions around the world, celebrations last up to 16 days and focus on hopes for good fortune in the coming year.
Hft's Forest of Dean service supports four learning disabled men in their 20s.
The team of Hft support practitioners and residents organise a different party each month and with each theme, a new display is painted on the living area windows.
The residents also enjoy monthly events focused on foods of the world as well as regular days out and trips to enjoy activities including swimming and bowling.
Each of the young men have their own self-contained flat within the building, enabling them to live as independently as possible.
Hft support practitioner Sian Davies said: “The event was a fun way of celebrating Chinese New Year. “And we never need an excuse to have a party.”
Proudly established in 1962 by a group of visionary parents, Hft is a charity supporting more than 2,800 learning disabled adults in England and Wales.