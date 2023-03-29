More than 200 musicians gave a magical celebration of live music in Haberdashers’ Monmouth Schools’ Choral and Orchestral Concert in the wonderful surroundings of Hereford Cathedral.
Eleven-year-old Sebastian Shaw; Daniel Wardle and William Brett, both aged 12, were among the excellent soloists as the schools’ musicians performed in Hereford Cathedral for the first time.
The inclusion of all Year 7 pupils in the choral work is a traditional part of the annual concert and one that they will treasure for many years to come.
Senior Strings, conducted by Mrs Ruth Friend, opened the concert with Benjamin Britten’s Simple Symphony.
Symphonic Winds, under the baton of Miss Sarah Fowler, then gave stirring renditions of music by Danny Elfman, Elton John (The Lion King) and John Williams (Star Wars).
Haberdashers’ Monmouth Schools’ Symphony Orchestra, directed by Mr David Lawson, completed the first-half with a Beethoven overture, James Moorer’s THX cinema test for surround-sound, Ennio Morricone’s The Good, The Bad and the Ugly, complete with Armonica, Ocarina, guitars and vocal effects, and Eric Coates’ Calling all Workers’ March.
In the second half of the concert, all Year 7 pupils joined with the girls’ Chamber Choir and the boys’ Chapel Choir to perform John Rutter’s Requiem, under the baton of Mr Derek Harris.
The massed choir was a highlight in a celebration of music-making, enjoyed by hundreds of people inside the historic cathedral, 17-year-old Ffion Sheppard also delivered a powerful solo.
“For many years, it has been a feature of our Year 7 curriculum to spend part of lesson-time learning to sing choral work,” said Mr Harris, Director of Music at Monmouth School for Girls.
“What the pupils can learn from this incredible experience is something that the classroom is unable to offer and is a treasured part of the curriculum.
“The large audience inside the incredible Hereford Cathedral gave rapturous applause throughout the concert and definitely enjoyed their evening of live music.”
Mr Harris gave a special thanks to Mrs Tina Kenworthy, the schools’ music administrator, whose care, energy and imagination made the event such a huge success.