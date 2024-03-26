NATIONAL HIGHWAYS has announced plans to lift and remove more than 850 miles of roadworks for the Easter break.
The move comes as a way to help motorists travel efficiently and safely during the bank holiday period.
Around 98 per cent of England’s motorway and major A-road network will be free from roadworks during this time.
Roadworks will be removed by 6am on Thursday (March 28) and replaced Tuesday (April 2). National Highways have issued advice for motorists over the weekend too and described their new campaign.
They said: “We are springing into action to launch the latest element of our TRIP (top-up, rest, inspect and prepare) campaign to help motorists avoid any issues once they hop on the road.
Top-up: Fuel, oil and screenwash are basic vehicle checks you can carry out at home. It’s really important to check your fuel level, water level and oil level before embarking on a long trip.
Rest: take regular breaks encourages people to be well rested ahead of their journey identifying places to stop for a break during your journey.
Inspect: check tyre pressure and tread focusses on some simple things you can do at home to care for your tyres.
Prepare: have a plan for all weathers encourages drivers and their passengers to take seasonal kits with them on their journey so they have provisions in the event of hold ups and traffic jams.”
With large numbers of motorists expected to travel over the bank holiday, safety is key to the government body and other motoring groups.
Andy Butterfield, Customer Services Director at National Highways, said: “This is the first bank holiday of the year, so we expect the roads to be busy with people looking to make the most of a long weekend.
“We are doing what we can to make journeys easier by removing miles of roadworks, but I would encourage everyone to take some time, plan ahead and ensure your vehicle is prepared for what might be a long journey.
“Two of the top three causes of breakdowns are tyre issues and empty fuel tanks. We don’t want anyone to go through the stress of breaking down, so we would encourage everyone to follow our TRIP advice – this all about remembering a few simple steps to make journeys easier and safer.”
Minister for Roads, Guy Opperman, said: “We’re on the side of drivers, which is why National Highways is lifting hundreds of miles of roadworks to make sure everyone’s Easter getaway is as smooth as possible, improving journey times and helping people get from A to B easier.”
Alice Simpson, from RAC Breakdown, said: “Anyone who can delay leaving on Thursday 28 March until much later in the evening or set off as early as possible on Good Friday is likely to have a better journey than those who travel during the peak periods of the day.
“To have the best chance of a straightforward journey, we encourage motorists to check fuel, oil and coolant levels, along with tyre pressures and treads, before setting off.”
It is advised that people be cautious of the weather conditions when travelling too.
A Met Office spokesperson said: “The UK will see a typical mix of spring weather in the run-up to Easter, with periods of showers, rain and winds, as well as some sunny spells at times.
Unsettled conditions are the main theme of the forecast through much of the week, with low pressure exerting its influence, bringing periods of rain from the west, some of which could be heavy in nature.”