NEARLY all Gloucestershire children have been offered a place in their preferred primary school this year, according to Gloucestershire County Council (GCC).
On a day dubbed as “National Allocation Day” (April 16), parents across the county received official placement offers for their children’s preferred primary school.
GCC said: “This year, a total of 6,051 Gloucestershire children have been offered a primary school place for September. Some 99% have been admitted to one of their preferred schools, with 94% of pupils receiving a place at their first preference school.”
Advice about placements was also provided. GCC said: “Parents and carers who applied online will receive an email on April 16 confirming their school place, which they will be invited to accept online.
“Those who did not apply online will receive a letter including the place on offer and the reasons why. This letter will be specific to each pupil and will contain an explanation for the decision made.
“Parents are encouraged to accept their place online, or return their reply forms as soon as possible, and have until April 23 to either accept their school place or request an alternative school.”
The council also reminded parents about the procedure for placement reconsideration, or if they are unhappy with the decision made by the local authority.
GCC said: “If parents ask for their child's school place to be reconsidered, they will be placed on the waiting list for their preferred schools.
“If places then become available as some parents change their preferences over the coming months, they will be offered a place in line with the school’s admission policy.
“Parents unhappy with their initial offer are encouraged to keep their place, as this will ensure that whatever the outcome of the reconsideration, their child will have a place at a school in September.
“The county council will write to parents with the result of the reconsideration after May 14 and parents will have until May 21 to reply. Those who are still not satisfied with their given school will be advised of the appeals procedure.”