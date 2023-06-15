West Mercia, Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) John Campion has successfully secured a substantial fund of £246,500. This significant financial backing from the Ministry of Justice aims to offer a suite of rehabilitative measures for women, steering them clear from the path of criminality. The triumph is a testament to Campion's commitment to a safer community, setting an example on a national scale.
Campion is one of a mere quartet of PCCs across the nation to receive such a grant, significantly enhancing the resources of Willowdene Farm. As a local organisation with a proven track record in delivering effective rehabilitative measures, this funding could prove transformative in its efforts.
A critical aspect of this initiative includes the strategic employment of an Out of Court Disposal Coordinator and Assessor as well as a multi-skilled Interventions Tutor. By creating these roles, the plan targets the root causes of crime among women, aiding them in breaking free from the relentless cycle of criminality.
The investment will facilitate the introduction of a Parenting Counsellor. This move underscores the importance of comprehensive support networks, simultaneously aiming to fortify relationships between various service providers like social services and probation agencies.
Campion expressed his delight in securing a substantial sum to amplify the transformative service offered by Willowdene. He empathised with the complex issues that many potential or former female offenders face, underscoring the vital role of intervention and education in their rehabilitation process.
Campion reaffirmed his dedication to creating a safer West Mercia, as laid out in the Safer West Mercia Plan. The steps taken reflect a targeted effort to decrease crime and re-offending rates, showcasing a robust commitment to bolstering security in the region.