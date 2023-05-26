POLICE are hunting a thief after an intruder stole a christening necklace and handbag from a Chepstow home.
A Gwent Police spokesperson said: "We're investigating a report of a burglary at an address in Somerset Way, Chepstow. A handbag was reportedly taken, along with a christening necklace.
"A man, believed to be in his 20s, was seen near the property between 10am and 12pm on Thursday 25 May.
"Anyone with information can call 101 or DM us, quoting 2300169416. Or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details."