THE FOREST of Dean is set to take the hardest hit as Gloucestershire Constabulary moves forward with plans to reduce police community support officer (PCSO) numbers across the county.
With the force facing a £12.3 million funding gap, proposals suggest cutting 40 PCSOs across Gloucestershire. The Forest’s numbers are set to drop from 15 to just 8—effectively halving neighbourhood policing in the district.
PCSOs play a crucial role in community policing, building relationships with residents and gathering intelligence that helps prevent crime. With fewer PCSOs on the streets, concerns are growing that crime rates will rise, and that rural communities will feel the impact most.
The cuts come despite Gloucestershire Constabulary receiving an increase in funding, with the county set to receive up to £168.2 million this year, including £1.5 million earmarked to boost neighbourhood policing.
Independent Conservative county councillor Alastair Chambers said: “PCSOs are the backbone of visible policing, fostering trust, preventing crime, and providing reassurance to residents. Removing them from our streets not only jeopardises public safety but also erodes the vital relationships that hold our communities together.”
Gloucestershire’s police and crime commissioner Chris Nelson said: “I have always fought hard to protect neighbourhood policing as much as possible because I know how valuable it is to help make communities feel safer. The challenging national financial climate means that despite my best efforts to secure as much additional funding as possible for Gloucestershire, and reform the outdated police funding formula, we have to make difficult choices.”
A Gloucestershire Constabulary spokesperson confirmed that the service was in discussions about staff reductions but stressed that dedicated teams would remain in place.
With PCSOs forming the backbone of visible policing in rural areas, many fear that the cuts will leave the Forest’s communities more isolated and exposed to crime.