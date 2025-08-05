THE Neighbourhood Watch Network warned residents to watch out for criminals taking advantage of the warm summer weather.
As part of its monthly newsletter, the organisation reminded residents of the dangers that can arise during the summer, as well as sharing general news around crime prevention.
Charmian Walker-Smith, Head of Communications for England and Wales at the Neighbourhood Watch Network said: “There's a trend in the summer for specific types of crime to increase, often thanks to the warmer weather.
“That may come as a surprise, but opportunist criminals will take advantage of our desire to get out, relax or travel.”
While leaving your windows open increases the risk of criminals breaking-in to your property, there are other dangers in the summer including pickpockets, street harassment and phone theft.
The Neighbourhood Watch Network said: “Analysis shows phone theft claims in the UK have risen by 425 per cent since 2021. The best insurance is preparation and prevention.
“Use your phone for the shortest possible time on the street and avoid texting while walking. Criminals often use bikes or mopeds when snatching devices, so watch out for any nearby when using your phone and stand away from the roadside.
“Switch on your phone's security features to protect your phone and use the keypad lock so that thieves cannot immediately access your phone, or use biometric authentication if your phone has it, such as fingerprint or facial recognition.”
The Neighbourhood Watch Network also spoke about the risks of your parcels being pinched while you’re out in the hot weather. It advised using real-time tracking on courier apps (such as Royal Mail), use visible deterrents like cameras, and have secure delivery options like the need for a signature, or have a safe place set up.
