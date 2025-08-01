NHS Gloucestershire urged residents to check-in with others who may struggle to stay hydrated.
The news comes as temperatures have risen and prior advice by the NHS about staying safe in hot, sunny weather.
An NHS Gloucestershire spokesperson said: “If you know someone who struggles to keep topped up with fluids during the warmer weather, check-in on them and make sure they are drinking plenty.
“It is recommended that people should aim to drink six to eight cups or glasses of fluid a day. Water, lower-fat milk and sugar-free drinks, including tea and coffee, all count.”
The service previously reminded residents that ice lollies are a good source of hydration during hot weather, if you have difficulty drinking fluids.
