“The new software does this by automatically identifying the presence of Large Vessel Occlusions – a blockage in one of the main arteries in the brain–to a high accuracy, as well as highlighting any possible intracranial haemorrhages – areas of bleeding–and giving a rating which is used to determine critical changes in the level of blood flow on CT brain scans in acute strokes.” said Jenny Vernel senior radiographer and PACS manager at the Trust.