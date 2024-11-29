A new book of selected poems by the one of the Forest’s most celeebrated writers, Leonard Clark, is to be launched in his home town of Cinderford.
The book, Leonard Clark, Every Voice, Selected Poems has been produced by Dr John Howlett of Keele University in collaboration with the Clark family and the Forest of Dean Writers Collection at the Dean Heritage Centre.
The book contains nearly 100 poems, dating from the 1940s to the early 1980s.
“It’s been a challenge choosing which poems to include,” said John Howlett.
Clark was born on Guernsey and came to the Forest as a toddler to be fostered by Sarah George at 42, Belle Vue Road.
He went to school at Bilson, Double View, and then on a scholarship to Monmouth.
He later returned to Double View as a student teacher before moving away to complete his qualifications and take up various teaching posts.
He went go on to become a schools’ inspector, and government advisor on the teaching of poetry in schools for which he was awarded an OBE.
Though he never returned to live in the Forest of Dean he often visited and it continued to inspire his writing.
In the 1960s he published a series of memoirs about the people and places he remembered from the Forest.
Clark regularly appeared on BBC Radio on a wide range of topics including music and poetry. He wrote several literary biographies, assembled dozens of poetry anthologies including many for children, and wrote children’s books.
“Clark was a well-known figure in British poetry, for his own work but also as a complier of anthologies and editor of poetry collections.”
The book launch takes place at The Wesley in Cinderford on Saturday (December 7).
Organised in collaboration with the University of Gloucestershire and Dean Heritage Centre it will include an exhibition on Clark’s life featuring newly discovered photographs of him as a young man.
Some of the unique items recently donated by the Clark family to the Forest of Dean Writers Collection will also be on display.
“The Clark family have been so generous, donating all of his papers to the Dean Heritage Centre,” said Writers Collection project manager Dr Jason Griffiths.
“There really is a huge amount of incredible material.”
The event will feature a live panel discussion hosted by former BBC presenter Jo Durrant in which John Howlett will be joined by Clark’s son Robert and daughter Mary-Louise, and Reading the Forest’s Dr Roger Deeks.
Recordings of Leonard Clark reading some of his poems will also be played.
“Dad would have been delighted to know that people in the Forest are still enjoying his writing and I am personally pleased that he will continue to be remembered through the new collection at the Dean Heritage Centre.”
Entry to the event, supported by the National Lottery, is free. Copies of the book will be available to buy.
The exhibition opens at 1pm with the discussion starting at 2pm and book signing from 3-4pm.