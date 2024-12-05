Plans to increase fire cover with a new day-staffed community station in Cinderford have been given the go-ahead.
Gloucestershire County Council leaders have agreed the proposals along with changes in shift patterns to increase fire cover in line with risk and demand across the county. Funding would be dependent on budget agreement at the cabinet meeting in January.
Council leaders say the new fire station will help the county meet its risk and demand profile, providing an increase of 14 firefighters, including crew and watch managers and would improve attendance times to incidents across the Forest of Dean.
The new station will also offer increased resilience in the area and ensure fire crews are immediately available during the day, which is when the majority of fire calls are received in the area.
The report discussed at cabinet included the results of a consultation that took place between March 18 to June 9, 2024 to ensure that it heard the views and feedback of Gloucestershire communities, fire and rescue service workforce and stakeholders on the proposal.
As part of the steps to increase fire cover in line with risk and demand, they also consulted on potential adjustments to shift patterns.
The changes will help to meet the priorities of the Community Risk Management Plan 2022–2026, which could improve the ability to have the right people in the right place to respond to emergencies, increase prevention and community safety initiatives and benefit the health and safety of firefighters.
Mark Preece, Chief Fire Officer, said: “We continually assess how we best serve the communities of Gloucestershire.
“Cabinet has approved...these changes which will help to support our Service in its positive drive to becoming more efficient and effective, ultimately serving our communities to the best of our ability.
“We want to ensure we have the right people, in the right place, at the right time to provide emergency response, community prevention and safety needs across the county.
“These changes will take time to implement and will be managed carefully and sensitively with our workforce, ensuring protected characteristics and reasonable adjustments sought when required.”