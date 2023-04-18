“He was full of emotion. He said what he said to me with urgency and was keen for me to take on board his message: ‘Going to the groups makes me feel like I’m not alone, that I haven’t just been discarded and put to one side because I am useless. It turned a light on, knowing that I wasn’t the only one, and it made me feel really, really, hopeful and I’m not frightened anymore.’” The charity has helped with the development of a similar local initiative, the St Briavels Music Memory Cafe, which is led by Alice Hogge of local society Wye Valley Music.