A NEW service is being launched by Gloucestershire County Council using modern digital technology, to help residents budget effectively.
The project, called “Shop and Save” was set up by GCC’s Multiply team in partnership with Gloucestershire Libraries, and provides an ‘Immersive Reality’ room, with a 3D, interactive digital experience with images projected around the walls.
It is being launched at the digital learning space at Oakley, Cheltenham on Friday, September 27, from 10am to 12pm, and members of the public are welcome.
Cllr Philip Robinson (Conservative), cabinet member for education and skills at Gloucestershire County Council, said: “This is an excellent initiative which uses the latest digital technology to help people budget for their shopping.
“Given the cost pressures being faced by residents, I hope this will prove to be a useful tool in helping people to budget effectively. It is available for the whole community so I would encourage anyone interested in finding out more to go along to the launch event.”
Shop and Save creates a free interactive shopping scene which mimics a real-life shopping environment. It gives an immersive experience to help residents learn to budget for their shopping more effectively. GCC hopes the project will be adopted by other regions in future.
Further ‘Shop and Save’ sessions will continue to be arranged after the launch event.