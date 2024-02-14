A petition raising concerns over a 50 home development at Tudor Road Wyesham has been sent to the planning agent LRM Planning.
They are the appointed planning agent to developer Edenstone Homes and Monmouthshire Housing Association for a proposed development of 12 two-bedroom houses. 18 three-bedroom houses and two four-bedroom houses is to be submitted to the planning department of Monmouthshire County Council.
The proposed residential development of 50 affordable dwellings will include details of sustainable drainage proposals, landscape planting, car parking and associated works on land off Tudor Road.
95 residents of Tudor Road have signed the petition highlighting concerns over the potential increase of 50-100 vehicles along the length of Wyesham Road and beyond during school and work run times especially.
They claim the LRM planning information letters were sent to Tudor Road residents only, but say this proposal will adversely affect all Wyesham residents, delivery vehicles and possibly bus services using Wyesham Road and Wyesham Avenue.
They highlight the capacity of the sewage facility which may struggle and possibly cause pollution in “an already dying river Wye”.
Petitions have been gathered all around Tudor Road and they say approximately 90 per cent of residents object to this proposal.
Prior to submitting the planning application, LRM Planning are undergoing a statutory Pre-Application Consultation (PAC) exercise in respect of the application, in line with Welsh Government guidelines, in order to allow interested parties to comment.
The draft planning application can be viewed by going to LRMPLanning.com > Consultations > Land off Tudor Road, Wyesham, Monmouth.
If you wish to send a comment on the plans to LRM Planning, please do so to the official email address [email protected] by completing the feedback form on their contact page.
If you intend to complete the feedback form, please ensure it is clear that you are commenting on land off Tudor Road, Wyesham, Monmouth.
Responses to be received by 1st March 2024