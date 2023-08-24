WYE Valley and Forest of Dean law firm Gwyn James Solicitors has expanded with the recruitment of three additional lawyers.
Gwyn James Solicitors is a long-established regional law firm providing expert legal advice through its offices across the Wye Valley and Forest of Dean.
Victoria Lewis is a solicitor and has joined the Monmouth residential property team after working in Cardiff, Brecon and Brynmawr for a number of years.
Victoria has over a decade of experience in conveyancing sales and purchases of property, including high value and complex transactions, transfers of equity, shared ownership and auctions.
Katie Powell has joined the family team as a Chartered Legal Executive having worked in the Hereford, Gloucester and Ross-on-Wye areas for many years. Katie has a wealth of experience in all areas of Private family law and prides herself on her honest and pragmatic approach.
Being a member of Resolution, she deals with matters in an amicable and conciliatory fashion.
Kay Winston is a solicitor and an accredited member of Solicitors for the Elderly, bringing with her many years of experience. Kay has joined the Private Client Team and specialises in drafting Wills, Lasting Powers of Attorney, the creation and administration of Trusts, Declaration of Trusts and estate planning.
Gwyn James Solicitors is a progressive, proactive firm, providing the highest levels of service in a friendly approachable but professional manner.
The addition of Victoria, Katie and Kay will further strengthen the firm and contribute to its future development.