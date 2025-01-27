THE historic Robin Hood Inn in Monmouth welcomed new ownership late last year, with exciting plans on the horizon.
On November 11, 2024, the business changed hands to owners Mark Beard and Clair Beard, and in the coming months hired a myriad of new staff members - which Clair described as "the most incredible, and a God-send.”
The Beards, who moved to Monmouth from Milton Keynes, took over the iconic pub on Monnow Street following a tip from Mark’s mother.
He said: “Originally, we came up here and weren’t going to do anything other than look after my mum, who took ill. Then, my mum said that this place was up for lease - then Clair’s eyes lit up.
“Then, my mum passed away - so realistically we could have gone back to Milton Keynes. But, mum’s from Monmouth and she wanted us to do it.”
Clair has extensive experience in the industry. She has run bars since she was 14 with her grandparents, worked in the Grand Prix circuit at Silverstone, Northampton rugby and cricket grounds, Mitchells and Butlers, Whitbread Inns and more.
Mark and Clair’s daughter, Bethany, is following in her mother’s footsteps. At 14, she covers a variety of areas in the business, and already has plenty of experience in the industry.
Bethany is one of many staff members which Clair said have been incredible. Some other members include Josh, Liz, Libby, Vic and Ross - who alongside being a breakfast and lunch chef, is also a volunteer firefighter for The South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.
The pub’s building, which has origins from the late-medieval period, is a staple amongst the community - and the new owners have enjoyed meeting residents and making new friends since they moved in.
Clair said: “The Monmouthshire community is amazing. So friendly, lovely and we get on so well. We’ve felt welcomed. It’s a pleasure to see our regulars who come in everyday and support us.”
Mark added: “They always talk to you as if you’re part of their community, even though we’ve never lived here. It’s like we’ve been here for donkey’s years, when we’ve only been here for two months. That’s from day one, they all want to know you, want to talk to you, they offer advice - and it’s just an amazing area.”
The new team has quickly become a happy part of the community, although they faced the challenge of starting in November, ahead of the busy Christmas period, and then the commonly slower business in January.
However, Mark said: “It hasn’t really felt like a challenge, as everyone is so lovely and coming here supporting the business. We haven’t had many worries.”
The Robin Hood has not only been supported by patrons, but also by local businesses. Beverley Fletcher, who runs the neighbouring Monmouth Fabrics and Soft Furnishings, provided the pub’s new curtains and repaired the chairs.
These improvements are just the tip of the iceberg for changes and plans for the future. The pub has already seen a change of decor, with a signature green and blue colour scheme for its namesake. It also has pictures on the walls, which explore the history of Monmouth.
The owners explained they have ideas for every room and area of the pub. As you walk through the 15th century door and turn right, you enter a room which can be used for those who want a more restaurant-type experience, but can also be used to simply sit and have a drink or two. However, themed nights, such as steak night, pie night and date night, will see the room used solely as a restaurant including waiter service, with an elegant menu.
The recreation room at the back of the pub will be transformed into a “sports room”. Mark said he has plans to add sporting memorabilia, such as plaques and ties to improve the room’s aesthetic. The room will have a television, and will be used for pool and darts. The pub already has a darts team, and hopes to see more players in the future, and perhaps enter the local pool league.
Through the door is the carvery area - ready for Sundays from 12pm. The carvery is run by “The Ferret” Chef Vic, who is affectionately known to staff as the “Carvery Queen”. Vic’s wife Jane has helped the pub’s advertising through Monmouth Business and social media.
The back of the pub will see improvements too, with plans for an inviting garden area, a shelter for shade during the hot summer months, and maybe something for the children - such as a bouncy castle or sandpit.
The pub has lots of entertainment, enjoying disco and karaoke every first Sunday of the month, and open-mic night every third Sunday. Mark said there are also plans for bands and singers in between these, and potentially outside when the garden transformation is complete.
As a community-focused pub, The Robin Hood hopes to help where it can. Mark, who previously served in the Army, said the pub will offer a discount to include military personnel, and veterans who have served in the armed forces. Clair said they will also introduce CAMRA, and blue light discounts. The owners added they would also like to have nights which support local charities.
Indeed, there’s a lot to be excited about with the new team at this incredible pub. Whether you’re looking for a tasty breakfast in the morning, a hearty lunch, a delicious dinner, or you’re craving a carvery - you’re sure to find it at The Robin Hood.
Opening hours are 9am Monday to Saturday, and 10am Sunday. The pub closes at 11pm Sunday to Thursday, and midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. Typically, food is served until 9pm, however Sundays this changes to 5pm due to entertainment.