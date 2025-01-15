A Forest of Dean’s football club’s ambitions to expand could be given the go-ahead in the next few days
Newent Town AFC and Social Club wants to build new changing rooms, a fitness room and create two youth pitches behind their current ground just off the B4215 Gloucester Road in Malswick.
And their planning application to change the use is due before the Forest of Dean District Council’s development management committee on January 21.
The scheme includes the creation of a new area of hardstanding next to the existing access to what was a former agricultural field in Hook’s Lane.
Currently the club has a first team pitch, with a stand and flood lights at the ground along with a clubhouse and changing rooms and a parking area.
The club says it has expanded its demographic to women’s football and youth teams.
And as such wants to develop the field to the rear of the ground which was used for the grazing of sheep.
The Herefordshire and Gloucestershire Canal Trust initially objected to the scheme and requested alterations to accommodate the reinstatement of the canal route across the site.
A meeting was held between representatives of the Canal Trust and the district council regarding the route’s future installation in relation to the football club’s proposal.
And due to existing onsite obstacles, a new route was put forward which would entail the proposal as submitted would have to be amended to accommodate the future installation of the canal route.
The agent updated the site plans accordingly to facilitate the amended installation of the canal route as suggested by the Canal Trust they withdrew their objection.
The proposal is strongly supported by the parish council and officers have recommended approving the scheme.
They say the proposal will further facilitate the expansion of this community facility, catering for a wider demographic.
“In doing so, the proposal has been found not to impact on ecology and within the submitted metrics will increase the biodiversity value of the site by 28.3 per cent,” the council officer said in their report.
“The proposal has been revised to accommodate the reinstatement of the Herefordshire and Gloucestershire Canal route, which intends to expand the route further through the football club site.”
They also say highways matters are considered acceptable and have recommended granting permission.
Newent Football Club is a football club with a strong community presence. Established in 1920. they are Affiliated to the Gloucestershire County Football Association and are currently members of the Hellenic League Division One. The club's nickname is the Daffs and they boast a rich history of local football and has been a key part of the town’s sporting culture.
Newent AFC is known for its development of youth players, fostering talent and creating opportunities for young athletes to progress in the sport.
The club's home ground, at Wildsmith Meadow, Malswick, offers a welcoming atmosphere for supporters. With a dedicated management team and passionate fans, Newent Football Club continues to build on its legacy and aims for future success.