Newent man accused of controlling and coercive behaviour
A NEWENT man has gone on trial accused of using controlling and coercive behaviour towards a woman, stalking another and head-butting a man during the summer of 2021.
Lukasz Falinski of Meek Road, Newent, began his relationship with the first woman in 2019 and she described him as being charming at the outset but said he soon became controlling, Gloucester Crown Court heard.
“He would call her continuously when she was out with her friends and often accused her of cheating on him.
“He would always try to listen in when she was on the phone.”
Falinski also denied stalking a second woman in the summer of 2021. He is accused of harassing her in the street and a car park on various occasions. He would continually taunt her.
Mr Lee said on July 18 he turned up at her house and made threats towards her.
A neighbour tried to intervene to calm Falinski down but he became aggressive and is alleged to have headbutted and punched him.
Falinski denies coercive and controlling behaviour, stalking the same woman and a second woman and assaulting a man.
The trial continues.
