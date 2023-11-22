A 29 year-old Newent man has been banned from driving for three years after he admitted being in charge of a vehicle on a road in Gloucester while he was over the alcohol limit.
Andrei Moldoveanu, of Russett Wye, Newent, pleaded guilty at Cheltenham Magistrates Court to having 72mcgs of alcohol on his breath - just over twice the legal limit - when he was in charge of a LandRover Freelander on Barnwood Road, Gloucester, on Oct 21st this year.
Three other charges against him - driving with excess alcohol on the breath, having no insurance, and having no valid licence - were all withdrawn by the prosecution.
As well as the three year driving disqualification he was fined £600 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £240 surcharge.