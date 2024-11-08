NEWENT Community School held its annual Remembrance service at 11 AM on Friday, November 8, with students, staff, and special guests gathering to honour former pupils who gave their lives in service, as well as all fallen British service members.
The event drew a strong attendance, including notable figures such as Mayor, Councillor Sara Hulbert, Lord Lieutenant of Gloucestershire Edward Gillespie, and members of the Royal British Legion, along with many others from the community.
Vice Principal Rob Nicklin opened the service, and Reverend Simon Mason led a reflective ceremony.
Principal Student, Gia Sabey, gave a heartfelt reading of the names of former pupils who fell in service, her tribute receiving respectful attention from all present.
This was followed by a reading from Richard Balding, chairman of the Newent and District Branch of the Royal British Legion, which then led into a moving rendition of The Last Post performed by a student.
The entire school then observed a two-minute silence in honour of the fallen. After this solemn moment, Reverend Mason led the visitors and a select group of students in uniform—cadets, scouts, and similar groups—to the main hall, where Gia laid a wreath at the school’s memorial as a mark of remembrance.
Throughout the service, students demonstrated remarkable maturity and respect, honouring the significance of the occasion.