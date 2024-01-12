A WOMAN from Newent has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of her four-month-old child.
Gloucestershire Police revealed in a statement that a man from Ledbury has also been charged in connection with the death, which happened in 2020.
Jack Wheeler, 30 and from Ledbury, and 27-year-old Melissa Wilband, the mother of the child, and from Newent are due to appear at Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court today, (Friday, January 12).
The pair have been charged with manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child.
The four-month-old from Newent had been admitted to hospital on April 12, 2020 and died six days later on April 18.
Gloucestershire Constabulary’s Major Crime Investigation Team led on the investigation and the Crown Prosecution Service authorised charges.