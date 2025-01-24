A COMMUNITY blood pressure and health check is being offered by NHS Gloucestershire from February, as its Outreach Vaccination and Health team tours the county.
On Monday, February 24, residents can get checked in the Candi Cafe, on Market Street, Cinderford, between 11am and 2pm.
It is part of the NHS ‘Know your Numbers’ campaign, which urges everyone, particularly those aged 40 and over, to get a blood pressure check and make healthy lifestyle changes, or take medicines, if needed to help bring their blood pressure down.
Oonagh Wilson, Clinical Lead, Community Outreach Vaccination and Health team, said: “The only way to find out if your blood pressure is high is to have your blood pressure checked. All adults over 40 years old are advised to have their blood pressure checked at least every five years. Getting this done is easy and could save your life.”
The Outreach Vaccination and Health team delivered more than 1,250 blood pressure checks at community drop-in events in 2023/24, with almost 150 of those referred to their GP.
The team will also chat to residents about changes they can make to their lifestyle, such as stopping smoking, improving their diet or increased exercise.
The tour of Gloucestershire begins February 4 in Cheltenham, and will also visit Brimscombe, Kingswood, North Nibley, and Cheltenham in the days and weeks following.
The NHS says high blood pressure is a major cause of heart attacks and stroke, and around one in three adults have high blood pressure. Many residents don’t know they have high blood pressure, as it often doesn’t have any symptoms until it’s too late.
Aside from the community drop-in events, residents can access a blood pressure check at a local pharmacy or GP surgery.
More information can be found via the NHS website.