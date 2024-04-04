GLOUCESTERSHIRE Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust will be running three free Hepatitis C testing events in the Forest of Dean.
The events come as part of a wider campaign by the World Health Organisation (WHO) aiming to end Hepatitis C worldwide by 2030.
The first event held in The Forest is on April 10 between 10:30am and 1:30pm at The Salvation Army, 43 North Road. Broadwell. GL16 7BX.
The second will be held on April 15 between 10am and 2pm at Acorn House, Belle Vue Road, Cinderford, GL14 2AA.
The trio of events finishes on April 22 between 11:30am and 1:30pm at Candi Space, 31 Market Street, Cinderford GL14 2RT. Testing for the virus typically involves a blood test.
NHS Foundation Trust said: “Hepatitis C is a virus that can infect the liver. If left untreated, it can sometimes cause serious and potentially life-threatening damage to the liver over many years.
Hepatitis C often does not have any noticeable symptoms until the liver has been significantly damaged. This means many people have the infection without realising it.”
They added: “You can become infected with it if you come into contact with the blood of an infected person. Hepatitis C is usually spread through blood-to-blood contact.”