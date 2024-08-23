THE NHS Gloucestershire Armed Forces Veterans Programme has been shortlisted in the Military and Civilian Health Partnership category of the 2024 Health Service Journal Awards.
The programme works with GP practice teams to determine what kind of help veterans might need, helping thousands of veterans and serving members of the armed forces access the healthcare and support they need.
GP practices have been supported after signing up to the Royal College of General Practitioners (RCGP) Accredited Veteran Friendly Practice scheme. It allows them to know more about the health needs of veterans, and which services may be of use to them.
They are also able to appoint a clinical lead who is trained to act as a champion for issues relating to veteran healthcare.
Kevin Gannaway-Pitts, Armed Forces Veterans Representative and Senior Programme Manager for Digital Primary Care at NHS Gloucestershire, said: “It means a lot to find out the project has been shortlisted.
“It’s been a labour of love for me and to receive acknowledgement of the importance of the programme is overwhelming. Working together with practice teams means veterans will be able to access the right services and this can be a lifeline.”
Kevin Gannaway-Pitts has already encouraged 70% of practices to sign up to the scheme, with more practices currently in the process. His ambition is to achieve 90%.
He is working with practices to add a code for veterans on their personal health record, so they can be identified correctly when accessing healthcare - also allowing for their records to be shared to other Gloucestershire care partners when necessary.