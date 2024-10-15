NHS GLOUCESTERSHIRE marked World Hospice and Palliative Care Day by celebrating its teams who support patients and their families during their final days.
The international awareness day occurs annually on the second Saturday of October and recognises essential services that improve the quality of life for individuals at the end of their lives.
To mark the occasion, NHS Gloucestershire reminded residents that support, help and guidance is available for end of life care.
Elise Hoadley, Service Director at Sue Ryder Leckhampton Court Hospice, said: “From providing care and support for people at the end of their life to helping someone manage their grief, we know there is no one size fits all when it comes to how we cope and the help we need.
“We can’t make life’s most difficult moments easy, but we can carry some of the load. The NHS Gloucestershire webpages are a great starting point for families looking for trusted information and support.
“We can make a positive difference during even the darkest of times. Whether in the last months, weeks or days of life, or living with grief, we help people live the best life they possibly can. We are there when it matters.”
Families, carers and patients can find out more about Gloucestershire’s hospices and services they can provide via the NHS Gloucestershire website.