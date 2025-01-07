NHS Gloucestershire has given residents tips for how to stay well during the cold weather months.
It provided advice for if you feel unwell and where you can get assistance with your heating, including where to look for financial support.
An NHS Gloucestershire spokesperson said: “Some people are particularly vulnerable to the effects of cold weather. With cold temperatures forecast, we can support our community by looking out for those who may struggle at home or face challenges getting out during this time
“Look out for friends and family who may be vulnerable to the cold, and ensure they have access to warm food and drinks and are managing to heat their homes adequately. Ensure those who are vulnerable get any prescription medicines if bad weather is forecast.”
Those most at risk during the coldest months include residents over the age of 65, children below the age of five, residents on low income, pregnant women, and people with existing health conditions.
NHS Gloucestershire explained the best ways to get advice if you are feeling unwell are by contacting your local pharmacy, speaking with your GP, and using the NHS 111 service.
It also gave tips for how to stay warm and where to get help with your heating. It said: “Heat your home to a temperature that's comfortable for you. If you can, this should be at least 18°C in the rooms that you regularly use, such as your living room and bedroom.”
It advised residents to ensure they are getting all the help that they’re entitled to. There are grants, benefits and advice available to make your home more energy efficient, improve your heating or help with bills.
You can also find out more from GOV.UK about benefits and financial support if you're on a low income.