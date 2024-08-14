NHS GLOUCESTERSHIRE Health and Care Foundation Trust are inviting residents of the county to join them for the next AGM held on Thursday, September 19, 5pm until 6.30pm.
The AGM (Annual General Meeting) will be held virtually via Microsoft Teams, with everybody welcome to attend using the SmartSurvey link. The Microsoft Teams link to join the meeting will be shared with registered attendees a few days before the meeting.
The Annual General Meeting is an opportunity to hear about the Trust’s achievements over the last year and their challenges. You will learn about the Trust’s future plans and priorities, and how their finances are performing.
A spokesperson for the NHS Gloucestershire Foundation Trust said: “This is an opportunity to find out more about the Trust and its work, including its finances, as well as ask questions.
“There will be presentations and updates from the Trust Chair, the Chief Executive, Director of Finance and Lead Governor. There is also an opportunity to ask questions.”
Residents hoping to attend the AGM are advised to prepare by visiting the Trust website where you can find out more about the Trust and its services. It is also advisable to draft questions in advance and have a notepad and pen nearby.