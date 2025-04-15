A MOBILE cancer care unit named Helen has received an upgrade and launched earlier today (April 15).
The unit, which originally launched in 2007, was provided by the cancer care charity Hope for Tomorrow in partnership with Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.
It offers patients a convenient, accessible and comfortable way to receive vital treatment in local communities. It is based at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital but travels to areas including Cinderford.
Tina Seymour, Chief Executive of Hope for Tomorrow, said: “We’re delighted to officially launch the newly upgraded mobile cancer care unit, ‘Helen’, here in Gloucestershire. With over 93% of patients telling us they find mobile units more convenient, the impact of providing treatment in local communities is clear. This service saves patients time and money as well as reducing stress at this difficult time, making cancer care that little bit easier.
“It’s vital that we keep our mobile units in the best possible condition to support both patients and the incredible NHS teams who provide the best care on board. We are so grateful to everyone who has supported our fundraising efforts - it’s thanks to their generosity that we’ve been able to make this upgrade possible.”
Professor Mark Pietroni, Medical Director at Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Mobile cancer care units like ‘Helen’ are a fantastic resource for our patients and the NHS. By providing treatment in a calm and comfortable environment outside of the hospital, we can reduce travel times, ease the burden on our wards and make care more accessible for people across the county.
“We are delighted to continue working with Hope for Tomorrow to ensure patients in Gloucestershire have the best possible experience of care.”
NHS Gloucestershire said the upgrade ensures it remains in the best condition to serve patients for years to come.