NHS Gloucestershire staff will travel across the region to provide dementia prevention advice.
The move comes as part of the annual Dementia Action Week between May 13 and May 19, which is organised by the Alzheimer’s Society.
The NHS staff will man stalls with advice starting in the Forest of Dean. You can find them at:
- Cinderford Tesco on Monday, May 13 (10am-3pm)
- Stow Market Place on Tuesday, May 14 (10am-3pm)
- Stratford Park, Stroud on Wednesday, May 15 (10am-3pm)
- Tewkesbury Morrisons and Nature Reserve on Thursday, May 16 (10am-3pm)
- Gloucester City Farmers Market on Friday, May 17 (9am-3pm)
- Westonbirt Festival entrance on Friday, May 17 (9am-noon)
- Stroud Farmers Market on Saturday, May 18 (9am-2pm)
- Cheltenham John Lewis on Sunday, May 19 (11am-2pm)
Steve Shelley-King, Consultant Dementia Nurse, said: “Each of these events are a great opportunity to talk to people about reducing the risk of dementia, whether that’s through physical exercise, mental activity or maintaining social connections and interaction.
“We’ll have a wide range of resources on each day and these are always interesting and valuable events that allow service providers to connect with people who can benefit from them. We look forward to meeting everyone who wants to drop by.
“As always, the week is supported by fantastic partners including Mindsong, Active Gloucestershire, Gloucestershire Carers Hub, Gloucestershire Age UK and Gloucestershire Dementia Action Alliance.”