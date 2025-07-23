LOCAL businesswoman Nicola Bird,has been appointed as the new Chair of the Forest Economic Partnership (FEP).
The partnership is a volunteer-run organisation dedicated to supporting and promoting the economic development of the Forest of Dean.
Nicola is Chief Operating Officer of the KW Bell Group and joined the Cinderford-based family firm 15 years ago in a part-time administrative role.
As well as her role with the the KW Bell Group, she was also one of the founders of the AccXel Construction School, a ground-breaking initiative aimed at nurturing talent and developing skills in the construction sector.
She said: “I am delighted to accept the position of Chair of the Forest Economic Partnership.
“As a local resident and business owner, the Forest of Dean is a key part of my identity.
“My life’s work has always been rooted in the Forest of Dean.
“As third generation of KW Bell Group and founder of AccXel Construction School, I have long been a vocal advocate for our unique district.
“I passionately share the driving values of the Forest Economic Partnership and its Board – the Forest of Dean is a vibrant, thriving district of natural beauty, industry-leading businesses, and inspiring communities.
“I believe we have a solid foundation to build on and a real opportunity to take the district to the next level.
“I would like to thank the FEP directors for placing their trust in me and I’m excited to get to work with the board, stakeholders and the wider community to drive growth, champion local talent, and ensure the Forest continues to thrive for generations to come.”
The Forest Economic Partnership extends its sincere gratitude to the outgoing Chair, Neil Ricketts, for his significant contributions and leadership. Neil, a successful Forest businessman, CEO of 720 Group, chair of GSS (a company based in Scotland), and founder and former CEO of Versarien, has played a pivotal role in guiding the FEP.
Neil Ricketts commented: “I am pleased that Nicola is taking on the role of Chair and wish her the best of luck for the future. Nicola is a highly regarded member of the business community and I know how much her commitment to the local area drives her, so the FEP is certainly in safe hands. I look forward to seeing what next step the FEP takes under her more than capable leadership.”
The outgoing Chair, Neil Ricketts, presented Nicola with the badge of office at the FEP’s recent innovation awards ceremony held at Lydney Town Hall.
