(Nut)cracker of a panto at Newnham Club
TCHAIKOVSY’S Nutcracker is one of the most beloved Christmas ballets but the Newnham Players are giving it a bit of a twist.
Not only will the show be set in the Forest of Dean rather than Russia, it’s had a complete makeover as a panto instead of a ballet.
The Players are excited about the show which has an original script and specially-written songs and an unusual panto theme.
Newnham Players member Cameron Dickie explained: “The Nutcracker is not normally associated with pantos, but we decided to have a go at writing a local-based script around it, without losing the theme of Tchaikovsky’s ballet.
“When Dave Harris, a composer, moved into the village, we were able to include brand new songs to accompany the story.”
The show runs at Newnham Club between Thursday, December 1 and Saturday, December 3.
