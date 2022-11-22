(Nut)cracker of a panto at Newnham Club

By Forester Reporter
Sunday 27th November 2022 12:00 pm
Newnham Players
Newnham Players’ new panto The Nutcracker will be performed over three nights from December 1 (Newnham Players )

TCHAIKOVSY’S Nutcracker is one of the most beloved Christmas ballets but the Newnham Players are giving it a bit of a twist.

Not only will the show be set in the Forest of Dean rather than Russia, it’s had a complete makeover as a panto instead of a ballet.

The Players are excited about the show which has an original script and specially-written songs and an unusual panto theme.

Newnham Players member Cameron Dickie explained: “The Nutcracker is not normally associated with pantos, but we decided to have a go at writing a local-based script around it, without losing the theme of Tchaikovsky’s ballet.

“When Dave Harris, a composer, moved into the village, we were able to include brand new songs to accompany the story.”

The show runs at Newnham Club between Thursday, December 1 and Saturday, December 3.

