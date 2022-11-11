Off Centre Theatre bring Agatha Christie's 'The Hollow' to Monmouth's Savoy
OFF Centre Theatre brings more classic drama to the Savoy in Monmouth with the highly regarded murder mystery, “The Hollow”.
The play was penned by the legendary, Agatha Christie and is set in a stately home in 1950s rural England.
A romantic merry-go-round quickly turns into a murderous mystery at “The Hollow”, home of Sir Henry and Lady Lucy Angkatell.
They have invited various friends and relatives for the weekend.
The first to arrive are family members, Edward Angkatell and Midge Harvey, with Dr Cristow and his wife Gerda following shortly afterwards.
Cristow soon becomes the focus for trouble when his current mistress Henrietta, and ex-mistress and famed movie star, Veronica Craye, arrive on the scene.
To add to the complications, Edward is in love with Henrietta, and Midge in turn is in love with Edward!
Veronica has designs on the charismatic Cristow after he renews their affair, but she is unable to get him to divorce his wife. Veronica unwisely states that if she can’t have him, no one else shall.
Cristow is found dead. Several of the guests have a motive, and most had opportunity. Even the Butler is not above suspicion.
Enter Inspector Colquhoun and Sergeant Penny to solve the crime.
This is a fast-moving drama with touches of subtle humour and will have theatre goers on the edge of their seats
To find out who perpetrated the deadly deed, join us at The Savoy Theatre Monmouth from Thursday 24th – Saturday 26th November.
Theatre goers are urged to book soon to avoid disappointment as tickets are already selling well!
Go to www.monmouth-savoy.co.uk for ticket information, or ring 01600 772467.
Off Centre Theatre is a Monmouth-based group, which has staged over 120 productions since 1986.
Visit www.offcentretheatre.org.uk or, please contact Tony Summers on 07809 379231
The cast of “The Hollow” (in order of appearance) are:
Henrietta Angkatell:Tanya Trotman
Sir Henry Angkatell, K.C.B: Tom Rigby
Lady Angkatell: Eileen Summers
Midge Harvey: Rebecca Townsend
Gudgeon, the butler:Tony Summers
Edward Angkatell:Joel Daffurn
Doris, the maid: Lyn Tanner
Gerda Christow: Kate Russell
John Christow, M.D., F.R.C.P.:Martin Newman; Veronica Craye:Paula Brady;
Inspector Colquhoun, C.I.D:Keith Poultney; Detective Sergeant Penny: Tony Wells; Director Jane Bryant andProducer Keith Davis
