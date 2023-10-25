AN official at the Forest Council wrongly told district councillors and Cinderford Town Council that the public toilets in Cinderford would be closed permanently.
The district council’s most senior officer has issued an apology for the error and assured councillors efforts are being made to re-open the facility.
The toilets, in the Heywood Road car park, were closed in December last year because of vandalism, drug abuse and anti-social behaviour.
Officers took the decision to close the toilets temporarily on the advice of the police, the full council was told by head of paid service Andrew Grant at its meeting as Thursday (October 19).
He said councillors were not asked to make the decision to close the toilets in Cinderford and Mitcheldean as it was an “operational” matter.
He added that the Mitcheldean toilets were only closed for maintenance and repair.
He told councillors: “An officer informed district council ward members and the town council incorrectly that these were permanently closed.
“If this was the case a public consultation and a report would have been needed to come to council to make this decision and this did not transpire.
“I would like to apologise on behalf of the council officers.
“Officers of the council and members of the Cabinet are now working with Cinderford Town Council in order to open this facility in the future in a safe way for the public to use in the long term.”