WYEDEAN star Olly Alexander sent Eurovision fans into a spin by revealing the chorus of his new song Dizzy, which will be the UK entry for the annual contest in May.
The song is set to be released on Friday, March 1, and fans can see him perform it for the first time on a one-off special that night hosted by Graham Norton.
Coleford-raised Years and Years chart-topper Olly, who started performing while a student at Monmouth Comprehensive School, has posted 20 seconds of the pulsating, club-friendly ekectro pop song on social media.
It has been co-written by Alexander and Danny L Harle, who has produced hits for Dua Lipa, Chic and Charli XCX.
The Bafta-nominated It’s A Sin actor introduces it on his posts by saying: “Hello! here’s the first tease of my @eurovision song ‘dizzy’!! Oh I’m so excited!!!! I love you.”
In the video clip, Olly performs the song on a rooftop at night wearing a pinstripe jacket with the sleeves cut off, matching skort and a home-made rosette badge.
He sings: “So won’t you make me dizzy for your kisses / Will you take my hand and spin me / Round and round until the moment never ends.”
“EUROVISION WINNER FOR SURE,” one user enthused on Instagram.
“Dizzy sounds soooo good, it’s gonna go straight into my playlist,” wrote another on X.
Earlier this month, Olly launched his Eurovision single promotion by posting footage of weather forecaster Carol Kirkwood giving a special weather report hinting at “dizzy spells” ahead for the UK.
The star was immortalised in wax at Madame Tussaud’s in London just before Christmas, and then appeared on the Strictly Come dancing final to announce he would be the UK’s Eurovision entry in 2024 in Malmo, Sweden.
He told the millions watching at the time: “I’m planning it now, it’s gonna be spectacular. I love Eurovision so much, it’s a dream come true.”
Olly will hope to improve on the UK’s disappointing Eurovision performance last year, when Mae Muller came second to last.
The UK hasn’t won since 1997, and its recent track record has been largely underwhelming, although Sam Ryder placed second with Space Man two years ago.
Eurovision 2024: Graham Meets Olly will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 10.40pm on Friday, March 1.