One more death recorded in the Forest of Dean
There was one more coronavirus death recorded over the latest weekly period in the Forest of Dean.
By Sonja Tutty
Thursday 3rd November 2022 4:44 pm
Share
Credit by Victoria Jones (PA Wire )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
A total of 200 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on November 3 (Thursday) – up from 199 on the week before.
They were among 12,490 deaths recorded across the South West.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in the Forest of Dean.
A total of 170,881 deaths were recorded throughout England by November 3 (Thursday) – up from 169,882 last week.