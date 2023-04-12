Group Commander for Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service, Deb Davies, has been honoured with the prestigious Dany Cotton Inspiring Leader Award at the Women in the Fire Service Awards 2023.
Deb, who joined the service in 2001, has made remarkable contributions to the Fire Service and is currently managing the On Call Project for Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Service.
The 'Dany Cotton Inspiring Leader' award celebrates individuals who champion equality and diversity, deliver real change, inspire the fire service community, and bring out the best in their colleagues.
Deb's colleagues have described her as "one of a kind," "a one-woman army," and someone who goes "above and beyond every single day." As Chair of the Service's women's group, Deb tirelessly works to improve opportunities for women, often dedicating her own time to support and develop new initiatives for staff in their personal growth. Her passion for inspiring female leadership through bespoke coaching and mentoring is evident.
Jon Pryce, Chief Fire Officer at Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service, praised Deb for her unwavering dedication and professionalism. He remarked on her growth over the years, her positive impact on the Service, and her inspirational role for both male and female colleagues.
Gareth Clarke, District Commander at Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service, who nominated Deb, applauded her exceptional leadership and commitment to championing equality and diversity. He highlighted her personal interest in supporting colleagues and her ability to bring out the best in them.
Watch Commander Jayne Collins also nominated Deb, commending her vision and devotion to improving personal development and performance in women.
An emotional Deb expressed her pride and gratitude for the nominations and the award, crediting her fantastic team at HWFRS and their shared aspiration to "Lift as we climb, taking others along with us."
Women in the Fire Service UK is a not-for-profit organisation that works with corporate members and fire and rescue services to advance equality in the sector.