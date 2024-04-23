NEW research says that people searching for CBD related terms online has skyrocketed in Gloucestershire, with Gloucester being “the fourth most CBD obsessed city in the UK”.
Cannabidiol (CBD) is one of the compounds in cannabis and is sometimes used in medical or recreational products, and it has seen a rise in popularity.
CBD experts at Brown’s CBD analysed search volume data in UK Cities over the last 12 months for terms related to CBD, such as ‘CBD lip balm’ and ‘CBD body oil’.
They found that Gloucester has an average monthly search volume per 100,000 residents of 520.43 for these terms - which makes them “the fourth most CBD obsessed city in the UK”. The first three were Dundee, Brighton and St. Albans.
Brown’s also found that there was a staggering 1100% increase over the last 10 years in UK search volume for ‘what is CBD’.
Laurence Brown, director of Brown’s CBD said: "The surge in CBD searches we are seeing across the UK is incredibly exciting.
“The study shows that people are actively seeking out natural wellness solutions, and CBD is clearly piquing their interest; this increased awareness of the benefits surrounding CBD is a huge step in the right direction.”
However, the sale and use of CBD products has been controversial since changes to the law in 2018 allowed them to be prescribed under certain circumstances.
Professor Chris Eccleston from the Centre for Pain Research at Bath University said: “CBD presents consumers with a big problem.
“It’s touted as a cure for all pain but there’s a complete lack of quality evidence that it has any positive effects.”
The NHS has advice for people on their website for these products. The service says: “CBD can affect how other medicines work.
“Always discuss possible interactions with a specialist. CBD can also affect how your liver works, so doctors would need to monitor you regularly.”
It added: “Depending on the type of medical cannabis you take, it's possible to develop side effects such as a decreased appetite, diarrhoea, nausea, weakness and a change in behaviour.”