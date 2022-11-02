Opportunity out of this world for former Wyedean student Ben
A FORMER student at Wyedean School in Sedbury has been working with the first British man to go into space.
Ben Pisacane was one of a pair of students chosen to meet and work with astronaut Tim Peake as part of his university’s collaboration with Spaceport Cornwall.
Ben Pisacane, who is reading Film Studies at Falmouth University’s School of Film and Television was asked to join Spaceport’s broadcast crew for a special UK-wide broadcast ‘Countdown 2 Launch’, which has been commissioned by Spaceport for a school-age audience.
The broadcast will highlight the UK’s first rocket launch set to take place in November and offer a deep dive into the UK’s burgeoning space sector.
Schools and individuals can sign up to express an interest in watching the broadcast and it’s hoped the film will offer a revealing glimpse into the possibilities of a career in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) for young people across the UK.
Ben was chosen by Spaceport as he has been producing a documentary of his university’s involvement in the launch through the creation of an interactive virtual reality experience.
Produced by Falmouth’s Immersive Business Lab, the VR experience was recently platformed at Spaceport’s public installation outside the capital’s science museum – and visited by entrepreneur and adventurer Richard Branson.
David Pollard, Spaceport’s lead education outreach manager, said: “Falmouth’s students were incredible to work with.
‘‘They were super professional and made such a great impression on our recording team. I cannot wait to see the finalised broadcast which will go out to schools across the country to celebrate the historic first launch from the UK.”
Film student Ben added: “I’ve been involved with Spaceport last year as I was shooting a promotional documentary of the virtual reality ‘space launch’ experience that has been made with the Immersive Business Lab on Penryn campus to simulate the upcoming space launch.
‘‘I was then asked by Spaceport Cornwall to help out with the filming at the Natural Science Museum in London, where we filmed an interview with British astronaut Tim Peake.
“Tim is a fascinating, modest man – a real-life spaceman!
‘‘I’m very grateful for the opportunity, it’s definitely something I won’t forget and I’m happy to have had a small role in this massive endeavour.
